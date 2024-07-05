13 caught in Hazro police raid gambling den

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Hazro police on Friday busted a gambling den operating in a graveyard, arresting 13 accused individuals.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, police raided the site, seizing gambling articles and Rs0.26 million in bet money.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Gambling Act.