13 Caught In Hazro Police Raid Gambling Den
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Hazro police on Friday busted a gambling den operating in a graveyard, arresting 13 accused individuals.
According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, police raided the site, seizing gambling articles and Rs0.26 million in bet money.
A case has been registered against the accused under the Gambling Act.
Recent Stories
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13 gamblers held in Hazro28 seconds ago
-
ATC confirms bail of 29 accused, rejects 11 in Jinnah House attack case32 seconds ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review measures about anti-dengue drive35 seconds ago
-
03 killed, 3 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in DIKhan39 seconds ago
-
Pakistani couple welcomes baby boy during Hajj in Madina45 seconds ago
-
Meta holds govt digital transformation workshop10 minutes ago
-
DC holds 'Open Kutchery'11 minutes ago
-
Meeting approves 2024-25 budget of UoB11 minutes ago
-
KP Governor visits NVTTC, highlight significance of market oriented training to youth11 minutes ago
-
Court sends Amir to jail on judicial remand11 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police conducts flag march to maintain peace, tranquility11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police’s Youth Engagement & Internship Program continues21 minutes ago