13 Caught In Hazro Police Raid Gambling Den

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 08:00 PM

13 caught in Hazro police raid gambling den

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Hazro police on Friday busted a gambling den operating in a graveyard, arresting 13 accused individuals.

According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, police raided the site, seizing gambling articles and Rs0.26 million in bet money.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Gambling Act.

