13 Centers Notified For Quarterly Payments To Poors Under Ehsaas Programme

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 06:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab government has notified thirteen (13) centers in Muzaffargarh district for making quarterly payments to deserving people under Prime Minster's Ehsaas Kifalat programme.

The centers have been notified in all the four tehsils of the district.

In tahsil Muzaffargarh, four centers have been notified including postgraduate college Muzaffargarh, Girls high school Khursheed Abad, Boys degree college Rangpur, and government boys high school, Basira.

Centers notified in tahsil Kot Addu included government postgraduate college Kot Addu, government women college Sarwar Shaheed, and government boys college Sinawan.

Meanwhile, Centers notified in tahsil Jatoi included municipal committee hall Jatoi, boys high school Meer Hazar Khan, and government boys higher secondary school Sheher Sultan. Centers notified in tahsil Ali Pur included degree college for women Ali Pur, government boys high school Khair Pur Sadaat, and government girls high school Seet Pur.

