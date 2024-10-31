13 children of martyrs recruited as ASIs

Following the directives of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, Regional Police Officer Malakand, Irfanullah Khan has issued recruitment orders for the children of police martyrs who sacrificed their lives during terrorist incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Following the directives of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, Regional Police Officer Malakand, Irfanullah Khan has issued recruitment orders for the children of police martyrs who sacrificed their lives during terrorist incidents. Thirteen individuals have been appointed as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) from the Regional Police Office in Saidu Sharif.

According to details, the recruitment orders for the children of police martyrs were handed over by Acting DPO Swat, Badshah Hazrat.

During the event, he emphasized that the sacrifices, bravery, and valor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police martyrs will be recorded in golden letters.

He urged the newly appointed ASIs to ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property and to further enhance the dignity and honor of the police department.

He also mentioned that the blood of police martyrs has increased the department's respect and prestige.