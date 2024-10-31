13 Children Of Martyrs Recruited As ASIs
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 09:03 PM
Following the directives of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, Regional Police Officer Malakand, Irfanullah Khan has issued recruitment orders for the children of police martyrs who sacrificed their lives during terrorist incidents
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Following the directives of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, Regional Police Officer Malakand, Irfanullah Khan has issued recruitment orders for the children of police martyrs who sacrificed their lives during terrorist incidents. Thirteen individuals have been appointed as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) from the Regional Police Office in Saidu Sharif.
According to details, the recruitment orders for the children of police martyrs were handed over by Acting DPO Swat, Badshah Hazrat.
During the event, he emphasized that the sacrifices, bravery, and valor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police martyrs will be recorded in golden letters.
He urged the newly appointed ASIs to ensure the protection of citizens' lives and property and to further enhance the dignity and honor of the police department.
He also mentioned that the blood of police martyrs has increased the department's respect and prestige.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi concerned about backwardness of K ..
18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted
EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh
KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates solar ..
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life ..
Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development
PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment
3 transformer pilferers nabbed
Killer awarded death sentence
Meta shows strong growth as AI spending surges
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer14 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi concerned about backwardness of KP's southern distric ..14 minutes ago
-
18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted14 minutes ago
-
EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh25 minutes ago
-
KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road25 minutes ago
-
FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life and Future”19 minutes ago
-
Islamabad, Tehran explore new partnership in urban development19 minutes ago
-
PPP celebrates 26th Constitutional Amendment54 minutes ago
-
3 transformer pilferers nabbed19 minutes ago
-
Killer awarded death sentence19 minutes ago
-
Two drug-traffickers held8 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi congratulates to Hindu community on Diwali8 minutes ago