13 clerks suspended over corruption charges in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Ammara Ather has suspended 13 Clerks (Muharir, Naib-Muharir) over corruption charges, ill behavior and poor performance of different police stations of the district.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that on receiving public complaints regarding corruption charges, ill behavior and poor performance the DPO Ammara Ather has suspended 13 Muharirs and Naib Muharirs and ordered them to report Police Lines.

The Muharirs were included: Iftikhar Hussain PS of factory Area, Nusrat Ali PS Kirana, Muhammad Ashraf PS Miani, Ahmad Raza Shah PS Sahhiwal.

Similarly, Naib Muarirs including Asim Mukhtar and Arshed Riaz PS Urban Area, Samar Ali, Maqsood Ahmad, Nadeem Shoukat of PS cantonment, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Sarfraz of PS Satellite Town, Muhammad Farooq PS Sahiwal NAD Asif Shahzad of PS Midh Ranjha.

All the suspended staff was directed to report at Police Lines Sargodha.