13 couples tie the knot at mass wedding ceremony

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 13 couples among them one Christian tied the knot as per their religious rituals at a mass marriage ceremony organized by a NGO at a marriage hall near Wah.

Besides office-bearers of the foundation, administration officials, workers from political and welfare associations, relatives of the couples and members of civil society participated in the ceremony. According to the organizers, so far over 100 couples have gotten married at ceremonies organized by the foundation and this was the tenth event.

The marriage processions were extended a warm welcome upon arrival. The grooms and their entourage were welcomed by a musical band and a shower of flower petals during the ceremony. The venue was decorated very tastefully to reflect the festivity of the occasion.

The couples were given dowry and more than 2000 guests including parents of the couples, their relatives and friends were served lunch.