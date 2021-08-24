13 COVID-19 patients died at ATH Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 13 patients have lost their lives, an ever highest number of deaths in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) during the 4th wave of COVID in 24 hours.

According to the ATH spokesperson, 25 COVID-19 patients died in the hospital during the past 48 hours while 35 new patients were admitted to the hospital raising the total number of patients tally admitted int the hospital to 166.

It was also informed that 15 coronavirus patients were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with acute breathing problems while 34 critical patients of COVID-19 were placed on CPEP.

Earlier, at the start of the August, ATH administration had increased the number of beds for Coronavirus keeping in view of the worsening situation of COVID-19 and added 40 beds with oxygen points and monitors on emergency basis.