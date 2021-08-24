UrduPoint.com

13 COVID-19 Patients Died At ATH Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

13 COVID-19 patients died at ATH Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 13 patients have lost their lives, an ever highest number of deaths in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) during the 4th wave of COVID in 24 hours.

According to the ATH spokesperson, 25 COVID-19 patients died in the hospital during the past 48 hours while 35 new patients were admitted to the hospital raising the total number of patients tally admitted int the hospital to 166.

It was also informed that 15 coronavirus patients were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with acute breathing problems while 34 critical patients of COVID-19 were placed on CPEP.

Earlier, at the start of the August, ATH administration had increased the number of beds for Coronavirus keeping in view of the worsening situation of COVID-19 and added 40 beds with oxygen points and monitors on emergency basis.

Related Topics

Died August Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

9 minutes ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

13 minutes ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

22 minutes ago
 Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Two more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4805 against USD Tue ..

Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.4805 against USD Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Head Russian Delegation at 76th UNGA Ses ..

Lavrov to Head Russian Delegation at 76th UNGA Session - Presidential Decree

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.