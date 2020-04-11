UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:19 PM

13 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases were increased to 176 as 13 new local cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed coronavirus cases were increased to 176 as 13 new local cases reported here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours.

According to data released by provincial Health department on Saturday, out of 176 confirmed coronavirus cases, majority were locals.

The Sindh Health department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 176 confirmed cases, one patient has so for been recovered and discharged from LU hospital's isolation ward while two patients had lost their lives due to viral infection, report said and added that 173 active cases were under treatment.

