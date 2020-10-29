UrduPoint.com
13 Criminals Apprehended

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 02:29 PM

The district police have arrested criminals including five proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours

Police spokesperson said here on Thursday that police teams raided in different areas of the district and arrested 5 proclaimed offenders of B-category wanted in heinous nature crimes.

Police teams during action against illicit weapons, seized 3 pistols, 1 carbine and 1 kalashnikov. The police also seized 4.3kg Bakhi, 320 grams opium and 24 liter liquor.

The drug pushers included Muhammad Akram, Jamshed Ali and ShahidMaseih.

