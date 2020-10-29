13 criminals apprehended

The district police have arrested criminals including five proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested criminals including five proclaimed offenders during the last 24 hours.

Police spokesperson said here on Thursday that police teams raided in different areas of the district and arrested 5 proclaimed offenders of B-category wanted in heinous nature crimes.

Police teams during action against illicit weapons, seized 3 pistols, 1 carbine and 1 kalashnikov. The police also seized 4.3kg Bakhi, 320 grams opium and 24 liter liquor.

The drug pushers included Muhammad Akram, Jamshed Ali and ShahidMaseih.