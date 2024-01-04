13 'criminals' Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The district police launched a crackdown on suspected criminals and arrested 13 on Thursday.
Police said different teams conducted raids and arrested Muzammil, Shahid, Tahir, Zeeshan, Zahoor, Zubair and others. The police also recovered 2.3-kg hashish, 1.3-kg heroin, 148 litres of liquor, nine pistols, three guns, 132 bullets and valuables worth millions from them.
Further investigation was under way.