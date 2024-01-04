13 'criminals' arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The district police launched a crackdown on suspected criminals and arrested 13 on Thursday.

Police said different teams conducted raids and arrested Muzammil, Shahid, Tahir, Zeeshan, Zahoor, Zubair and others. The police also recovered 2.3-kg hashish, 1.3-kg heroin, 148 litres of liquor, nine pistols, three guns, 132 bullets and valuables worth millions from them.

Further investigation was under way.