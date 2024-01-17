13 'criminals' Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Sargodha police claimed on Wednesday arresting 13 alleged criminals.
A spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Shahid, Nouman, Naeem, Yasean, Wahab, Saqlain, Tahir, Taimoor and others.
The police also recovered 2.5-kg heroin, 1.5-kg hashish, 211 litres of liquor, three pistols and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was under way.
Recent Stories
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Registration for GCWUF 4th convocation2 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap2 minutes ago
-
Health deptt chalks out plan to deal with emergencies during elections12 minutes ago
-
Man killed due ti rivalry12 minutes ago
-
Reko Diq Project, beacon of sustainable growth in Balochistan: Mark Bristow12 minutes ago
-
NAB chairman advocates Business-Friendly Reforms in collaborative meetings with business community12 minutes ago
-
PM optimistic about political, economic stability after general elections22 minutes ago
-
EPI director for timely Pneumonia vaccination for kids22 minutes ago
-
Tense confrontation unfolds at judicial lockup between police and lawyers22 minutes ago
-
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured24 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM orders to upgrade Multan roads32 minutes ago
-
‘Gur Mela & Cultural Festival” begins32 minutes ago