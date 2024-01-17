13 'criminals' arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Sargodha police claimed on Wednesday arresting 13 alleged criminals.

A spokesman said that teams of different police stations conducted raids in various localities and arrested Shahid, Nouman, Naeem, Yasean, Wahab, Saqlain, Tahir, Taimoor and others.

The police also recovered 2.5-kg heroin, 1.5-kg hashish, 211 litres of liquor, three pistols and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.