13 'criminals' Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Police arrested 13 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district here on Thursday.

A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided different localities and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others and recovered 2kg hashish, 2kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 203 bullets.

