13 Criminals Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Police arrested 13 alleged criminals during a crackdown across the district here on Tuesday.
A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others and recovered 2kg hashish, 2kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 203 bullets.
Recent Stories
Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Ha ..
Decision on Madaris Act will be made in field if demands are not accepted, warns ..
LHC declares Imran Khan’s plea in Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation case inadmissi ..
PM Shehbaz to represent Pakistan at D-8 Summit in Egypt
Pakistan Embassy hosts Gul-e-Parveen – A Tribute to Parveen Shakir
Comprehensive Facilities and Humanitarian Support with Increased Oversight to Re ..
Pakistan, South Africa all set to lock horns in first ODI today
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 unveils programme for 22nd edition
AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership
We are committed to developing innovative solutions to address traffic congestio ..
Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..
UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Third inter-collegiate competitions begin1 minute ago
-
13 criminals arrested2 minutes ago
-
Islamabad High Court Bar Association Condemns Harassment of Senior Journalist Harmeet Singh4 minutes ago
-
Civil rights activists condemn Modi regime for illegal detentions in IIOJK11 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah addresses IBA ceremony in Sukkur11 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM inaugurates Center for Autism Rehabilitation, Training Centre in Sukkur11 minutes ago
-
Police foil heroin smuggling, suspect arrested in Khyber12 minutes ago
-
Airport Police resolves blind murder’s mystery12 minutes ago
-
Dyal Singh Library to be upgraded digitally12 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication efforts in full swing: ADC21 minutes ago
-
ICLAPA opens registration for cleft lip, palate patients to get free check-up31 minutes ago
-
DC visits GHSS Blitang, to review facilities31 minutes ago