13 Criminals Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 04:20 PM

13 criminals arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Police arrested 13 alleged criminals during a crackdown across the district here on Tuesday.

A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others and recovered 2kg hashish, 2kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 203 bullets.

