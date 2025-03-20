13 Criminals Arrested
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 11:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Police on Thursday arrested 13 criminals and recovered weapons,narcotics from their possession here.
On a tip-off,the raiding teams arrested -- Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others,besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres liquor,nine pistols, nine guns, and 203 bullets from them.
Further investigation was underway,said police.
