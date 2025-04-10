13 'criminals' arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Police arrested 13 alleged criminals during a crackdown across the district here on Thursday.

A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others and recovered 2kg hashish, 2kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 168 bullets.