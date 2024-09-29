13 Criminals arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 13 criminals involved in different criminal activities, including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.

A public relation officer told APP, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

In this regard, the ICT Police, Secretariat police team, Karachi Company, Tarnol and Industrial Area police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons, he said.

He said that, police teams arrested 05 accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons and recovered 3735-gram heroin, 1210-gram hashish and two pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, 08 absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza said that the ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Police's top priority, DIG added.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

APP-rzr-mkz