13 criminals arrested in faisalabad

The police arrested 12 accused, including proclaimed offenders, and booked eight others for holding weapons

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrested 12 accused, including proclaimed offenders, and booked eight others for holding weapons.

A police spokesperson said on Friday that police nabbed three proclaimed offenders and apprehended ninedrug peddlers.

The police also seized contraband, including 4.7kg hashish, 120g heroin, and 147 liters of liquor.

The police also registered cases against eight outlaws and recovered six pistols, a gun and a rifle.