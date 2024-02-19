Open Menu

13 Criminals Busted

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM

13 criminals busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The district police launched a crackdown and arrested 13 criminals,here on Monday.

Police spokesperson said that the teams conducted raids and arrested Muzammil, Shahid, Tahir, Zeeshan, Zahoor, Zubair and others.

The police also recovered 2.3-kg hashish,1.3-kg heroin,148 litres of liquor, nine pistols, three guns,132 bullets and valuables worth millions from them.

Further investigation was under way.

