13 Criminals Busted
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The district police launched a crackdown and arrested 13 criminals,here on Monday.
Police spokesperson said that the teams conducted raids and arrested Muzammil, Shahid, Tahir, Zeeshan, Zahoor, Zubair and others.
The police also recovered 2.3-kg hashish,1.3-kg heroin,148 litres of liquor, nine pistols, three guns,132 bullets and valuables worth millions from them.
Further investigation was under way.
