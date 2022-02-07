UrduPoint.com

13 Criminals Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 08:06 PM

13 criminals held

The police during a drive against anti social elements and drug mafia held 13 criminals including five drug peddlers, a police spokesman informed on Monday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The police during a drive against anti social elements and drug mafia held 13 criminals including five drug peddlers, a police spokesman informed on Monday.

He said a massive anti-drug campaign was launched in the city following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas to curb the menace.

A police team under supervision of SP City Kamran Aamir Khan headed by SHO Kohsar and officials raided and arrested a notorious drug-peddler identified as Malik Tahir alias Billo and recovered 1200 gram hashish from him.

He was wanted by police in eight cases of drug supplying.

Kohsar police arrested an accused Shahzad and recovered one 9MM pistol along with ammunition.

Likewise, Ramna police team arrested a drug-peddler identified as David Nonsochukw iroanya and recovered 10 bottles wine and 20 tin beer from him.

Golra police arrested three accused namely Ghulam Murtaza, Abdul Qayyum and Tasdaq Mehmood and recovered four pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested accused Abdul Wahab and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested a drug peddler namely Abdul Waheed and recovered 380 gram hashish from him.

Moreover, a khanna police team arrested a drug-peddler identified as Meraj Ali and recovered 1050 gram hashish from him.

Koral police arrested accused Muhammad Nadeem and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Secretariat police arrested three accused namely Zaheer Ahmed, Nazakat and Lal wazir and recovered one 223 gun, one 12 bore, one 9MM pistol along with ammunition and 113 gram heroin from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Aamir Khan David Criminals From

Recent Stories

Inter Ministerial Executive Coordination Committee ..

Inter Ministerial Executive Coordination Committee approved

2 minutes ago
 3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

3 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

2 minutes ago
 Central Africa PM 'fired', replaced by economy min ..

Central Africa PM 'fired', replaced by economy minister

2 minutes ago
 Minister chairs meeting on shifting of fish market ..

Minister chairs meeting on shifting of fish market

2 minutes ago
 PM to lead country-wide mass contact campaign to m ..

PM to lead country-wide mass contact campaign to mobilize PTI: Farrukh

4 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses plea for ban on PUBG

Lahore High Court dismisses plea for ban on PUBG

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>