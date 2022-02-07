13 criminals held

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :The police during a drive against anti social elements and drug mafia held 13 criminals including five drug peddlers, a police spokesman informed on Monday.

He said a massive anti-drug campaign was launched in the city following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas to curb the menace.

A police team under supervision of SP City Kamran Aamir Khan headed by SHO Kohsar and officials raided and arrested a notorious drug-peddler identified as Malik Tahir alias Billo and recovered 1200 gram hashish from him.

He was wanted by police in eight cases of drug supplying.

Kohsar police arrested an accused Shahzad and recovered one 9MM pistol along with ammunition.

Likewise, Ramna police team arrested a drug-peddler identified as David Nonsochukw iroanya and recovered 10 bottles wine and 20 tin beer from him.

Golra police arrested three accused namely Ghulam Murtaza, Abdul Qayyum and Tasdaq Mehmood and recovered four pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested accused Abdul Wahab and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested a drug peddler namely Abdul Waheed and recovered 380 gram hashish from him.

Moreover, a khanna police team arrested a drug-peddler identified as Meraj Ali and recovered 1050 gram hashish from him.

Koral police arrested accused Muhammad Nadeem and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Secretariat police arrested three accused namely Zaheer Ahmed, Nazakat and Lal wazir and recovered one 223 gun, one 12 bore, one 9MM pistol along with ammunition and 113 gram heroin from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and investigation is underway.