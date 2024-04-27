13 criminals held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The district police arrested 13 suspected criminals,here on Saturday.

Police spokesperson said that teams conducted raids and netted Muzammil,Shahid,Tahir,Zeeshan, Zahoor,Zubair and others.

The police also recovered 2.3-kg hashish,1.3-kg heroin,148 litres of liquor,nine pistols,three guns, 132 bullets and valuables worth millions from them.

Further investigation was underway.