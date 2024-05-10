Open Menu

13 Criminals Held

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2024 | 01:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The district police arrested 13 criminals,here on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that different teams conducted raids and held Muzammil,Shahid,Tahir, Zeeshan, Zahoor, Zubair and others.

The police also recovered 2.3kg hashish,1.3kg heroin,148 litres of liquor,nine pistols,three guns,132 bullets and valuables worth millions from them.

Further investigation was underway.

