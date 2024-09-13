13 Criminals Held
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 12:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The district police arrested 13 criminals across the District, here on Friday.
According to police spokesperson,the teams raided at various localities and netted Inaam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran, Kamran,Suleman,Tahir,Kaleem,Wajahat,Nouman,Wahid ,Suleman and Khaleel,besides recovering 2.
6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin,345 liters liquor,12 pistols,four guns,235 bullets,333 empty bottles and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
