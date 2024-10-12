13 Criminals Held
Muhammad Irfan Published October 12, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The district police arrested 13 criminals across the district, here on Saturday.
According to police spokesperson,the teams raided at various localities and netted Inaam,Wasim,Rashid,Imran, Kamran,Suleman,Tahir,Kaleem,Wajahat,Nouman,Wahid,Suleman and Khaleel besides recovering 2.
6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin,345 liters liquor,12 pistols,four guns,235 bullets,333 empty bottles and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
