13 criminals held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 13 criminals from various parts of the district

and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown, the police raided at various localities and netted Inaam, Wasim, Rashid,

Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman, Wahid, Suleman and Khaleel

and recovered 2.

6 kg hashish, 1.3 kg heroin, 345 liters liquor, 12 pistols, four guns,

235 bullets, and other valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.