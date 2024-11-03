Open Menu

13 Criminals Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 12:00 PM

13 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 13 criminals from various parts of the district

and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown, the police raided at various localities and netted Inaam, Wasim, Rashid,

Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman, Wahid, Suleman and Khaleel

and recovered 2.

6 kg hashish, 1.3 kg heroin, 345 liters liquor, 12 pistols, four guns,

235 bullets, and other valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Criminals Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

3 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

13 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

13 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

13 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

13 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

13 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

13 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

13 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

13 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

13 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan