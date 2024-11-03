13 Criminals Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 13 criminals from various parts of the district
and recovered contraband from their possession.
In a crackdown, the police raided at various localities and netted Inaam, Wasim, Rashid,
Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman, Wahid, Suleman and Khaleel
and recovered 2.
6 kg hashish, 1.3 kg heroin, 345 liters liquor, 12 pistols, four guns,
235 bullets, and other valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
