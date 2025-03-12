13 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) District police on Wednesday arrested 13 criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district.

According to a spokesman,police teams from different police stations raided various localities and arrested Nadeem,Naseer,Nouman,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others.

Police recovered 2kg hashish,2kg opium, 231 litres of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns and 93 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.