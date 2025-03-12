Open Menu

13 Criminals Held

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 12:10 PM

13 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) District police on Wednesday arrested 13 criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district.

According to a spokesman,police teams from different police stations raided various localities and arrested Nadeem,Naseer,Nouman,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others.

Police recovered 2kg hashish,2kg opium, 231 litres of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns and 93 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global ..

AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges

16 seconds ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mauritius on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, R ..

UAQ Ruler receives Minister of Culture, Sheikhs, Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Gov ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..

11 hours ago
 EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territ ..

EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity

11 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Ift ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

12 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Gr ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group

12 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Cr ..

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan