13 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) District police on Friday arrested 13 criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district.

According to a spokesman,police teams from various police stations raided different localities and netted Saqlain,Naveed,Tahir,Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others.

Police recovered 2kg hashish,2kg opium,31 liters of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns and 103 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.