13 Criminals Held
Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2025 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Police arrested 13 criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district here on Wednesday .
According to a spokesperson,police teams from different police stations raided different localities and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others and recovered 2kg hashish,2kg opium,231 litres of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns and 201 bullets.
Further investigation was underway.
