13 criminals held, contraband seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 13 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 13 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 drug pushers and recovered 0.

2 Kg hashish and 9 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered 5 pistols, one gun, 2 rifles, one dagger and a number of bullets from them.