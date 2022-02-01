UrduPoint.com

13 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 13 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 drug pushers and recovered 0.

2 Kg hashish and 9 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered 5 pistols, one gun, 2 rifles, one dagger and a number of bullets from them.

>