UrduPoint.com

13 Criminals Held, Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

13 criminals held, drugs, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have apprehended 13 criminals including six drug peddlers involved in criminal activities and recovered drug and weapons from their possession.

According to police, Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Shahzad and recovered 565 gram heroin from his possession. Tarnol police team arrested a drug peddler namely Zubair and recovered 1130 gram heroin from his possession.

Similarly, the Sangjani police team arrested two accused namely Waris and Hasnat and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Shams Colony police arrested an accused Suleman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Moreover, Khanna police arrested Arsalan and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against outlaws, police team arrested seven accused from different areas of the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz, Nawaz will decide strategy in London t ..

PM Shehbaz, Nawaz will decide strategy in London to deal with PTI's long march

9 minutes ago
 FM calls for generous int’l support for rehabili ..

FM calls for generous int’l support for rehabilitation of flood-hit people

30 minutes ago
 Shah Nawaz Amir says he killed wife in self-defenc ..

Shah Nawaz Amir says he killed wife in self-defence

3 hours ago
 Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

Dar may be next finance minister, says Sanaullah

4 hours ago
 Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terr ..

Pakistan again highlights instances of Indian terrorism at UN against neighbours

4 hours ago
 Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, fina ..

Woman cries for justice over alleged torture, financial loss during police raid ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.