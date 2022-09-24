13 criminals held, drugs, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have apprehended 13 criminals including six drug peddlers involved in criminal activities and recovered drug and weapons from their possession.

According to police, Kohsar police team arrested an accused namely Shahzad and recovered 565 gram heroin from his possession. Tarnol police team arrested a drug peddler namely Zubair and recovered 1130 gram heroin from his possession.

Similarly, the Sangjani police team arrested two accused namely Waris and Hasnat and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Shams Colony police arrested an accused Suleman and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Moreover, Khanna police arrested Arsalan and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against outlaws, police team arrested seven accused from different areas of the city.