13 Criminals Held Drugs, Weapons Seized

Thu 01st July 2021 | 07:17 PM

13 criminals held drugs, weapons seized

The police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 13 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 13 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district.

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed a proclaimed offender and two drug pushers besides recovering 1.

19 Kg hashish and 10 litres liquor.

The police also held four gamblers with stake money Rs 3,500. In a crackdown against illegal weapons,the police arrested six people with five pistols, two repeaters and a number of bullets.

More Stories From Pakistan

