13 criminals including 2 members of dacoit gang held

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Police have arrested 13 outlaws including two members of a dacoit gang from different areas of the city and recovered snatched cash, ornaments, valuables and weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 13 outlaws including two members of a dacoit gang from different areas of the city and recovered snatched cash, ornaments, valuables and weapons.

According to a news release following directions of SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer, SP (Rural-zone) constituted a police team under supervision of Abid Ikram including SHO Koral police station and others. This team ensured high vigilance in the area and succeeded to nab two members of the dacoit gang including a female. They were identified as Attia and Namat Ullah s/o Abdul Kareem. The police team recovered looted cash, gold and gold ornaments from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed involvement in incident of snatching cash and ornaments along with another accomplices. A case has been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Koral police arrested three accused Qadir, Muhammad Jawad and Muhammad Naveed and recovered three 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Furthermore, Golra police arrested two accused Baber Hussain and Muhammad Hassan and recovered snatched mobile phone from their possession.

Karachi Company police arrested Nazeer and Faizan and recovered a stolen mobile phone from their possession. Noon police arrested two accused Toory Khan and Roohullah and recovered stolen valuables from their possession, while police arrested Azeem Sarwer and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Margalla police arrested accused Shahzad Ali and recovered stolen valuables from him. Aabpara police arrested accused Bilal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases against all the arrested accused have been registered and further investigation is Underway from them.