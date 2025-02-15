13 Criminals Nabbed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) District police on Saturday arrested 13 criminals during a crackdown across the district.
A spokesman said that police teams from different police stations raided and arrested Nadeem,Naseer,Nouman, Naveed,Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others.
Police recovered 2kg hashish,2kg opium,231 litres of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns and 222 bullets.
Further investigation was underway.
