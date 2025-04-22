13 criminals nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Police arrested 13 alleged criminals during a crackdown on Tuesday.

A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others and recovered 2kg hashish, 2kg opium, 131 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 146 bullets.