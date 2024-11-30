Open Menu

13 Criminals Nabbed In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Police arrested 13 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district here on Saturday.

A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided different localities under their jurisdictions and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others and recovered 2kg hashish, 2kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 203 bullets.

