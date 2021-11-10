13 criminals nabbed with drugs, weapons

Police have arrested 13 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession here on Wednesday

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 13 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, police conducted raids at various locations and arrested five drug peddlers.

The police unearthed a distillery and recovered 116 liter liquor and 80 liter local made wine from their possession. Police also apprehended six proclaimed offenders wanted in different cases of dacoity, robbery and theft.

Teams arrested two illegal weapon holders with one pistol 30-bore, one repeater and rounds.

Separate cases have been registered against the outlaws.