13 Criminals Nabbed With Narcotics, Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 07:21 PM

District police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 13 criminals and recovered narcotics, illegal weapons and other valuables from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) District police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 13 criminals and recovered narcotics, illegal weapons and other valuables from their possession.

According to police spokesperson, police teams raided at various localities and arrested Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman, Wahid, Suleman and Khaleel, besides recovering 2.

6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin, 345 liters liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 235 bullets and other valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

