13-day Nowruz Festival Kicks Off Worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ):The 13-day new year's festival of Nowruz kicked off on Thursday across the world, including West Asia, the Caucasus, Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, India and Pakistan.

The the Persian New Year festival having a 3,000-year history, is celebrated every year on March 21, the first day of spring, by some 300 million people featuring unique customs and traditions of particular regions and civilizations.

Through values of peace, solidarity, reconciliation, neighbourliness, and mutual respect, the Nowruz festival strengthens ties among communities encouraging acceptance of cultural diversity and understanding.

The United Nations General Assembly in 2010 unanimously adopted a resolution moved by Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Albania, former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan declaring March 21 as the 'International Day of Nowruz' with the objective of fostering closer relations among nations.

A United Nations post on its Twitter handle said: "As we celebrate Nowruz, let us choose hope & compassion, embrace the opportunities that lie ahead & work together to build a more peaceful, more sustainable & more inclusive world for all." https://twitter.com/UN/status/1638056406996905984/photo/1 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in his statement regarding Nowruz said: "Nowruz marks new beginnings. It is the arrival of spring and the rebirth of nature. For more than 300 million people around the world, it is a time for family and friends to come together, reflect on the past and look forward to a brighter future. May this Nowruz bring you joy, good health and prosperity."The Google also released a floral doodle in honour of Nowruz.

