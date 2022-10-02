13-day Typhoid prevention campaign inaugurated in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The district health department has taken concrete measures to start the 13-day typhoid prevention campaign in the district from October 03.

In this regard, an inauguration ceremony was held here in Deputy Commissioner Office in which Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak formally inaugurated the campaign.

Under the campaign, 22615 children and adults aged between nine months to 15 years would be vaccinated against typhoid.

During the campaign, 42 social mobilizers would go door to door to spread the message of typhoid prevention.

While 25 officials would be charged for vaccination against typhoid.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner and representatives of health department.

The deputy commissioner on this occasion said the typhoid was a dangerous and deadly disease which was caused by contaminated food and water, adding the people must get their children vaccinated for its prevention.

He said the campaign would be continued till October 15 and anti-polio drops would also be administered to the children up to five years of age.