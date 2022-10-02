UrduPoint.com

13-day Typhoid Prevention Campaign Inaugurated In Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2022 | 06:40 PM

13-day Typhoid prevention campaign inaugurated in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The district health department has taken concrete measures to start the 13-day typhoid prevention campaign in the district from October 03.

In this regard, an inauguration ceremony was held here in Deputy Commissioner Office in which Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak formally inaugurated the campaign.

Under the campaign, 22615 children and adults aged between nine months to 15 years would be vaccinated against typhoid.

During the campaign, 42 social mobilizers would go door to door to spread the message of typhoid prevention.

While 25 officials would be charged for vaccination against typhoid.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner and representatives of health department.

The deputy commissioner on this occasion said the typhoid was a dangerous and deadly disease which was caused by contaminated food and water, adding the people must get their children vaccinated for its prevention.

He said the campaign would be continued till October 15 and anti-polio drops would also be administered to the children up to five years of age.

Related Topics

Water October From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

9 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

18 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

18 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

18 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.