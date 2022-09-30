13-day typhoid prevention campaign to start from Oct 03 in Tank

The 13-day typhoid prevention campaign would start from October 03 in Union Councils City-I and City-II of the district under which 22,615 children and adults aged between nine months to15 years would be vaccinated against typhoid

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The 13-day typhoid prevention campaign would start from October 03 in Union Councils City-I and City-II of the district under which 22,615 children and adults aged between nine months to15 years would be vaccinated against typhoid.

During the campaign, 42 social mobilizers would go door to door to spread the message of typhoid prevention. While 25 officials will be charged for vaccination against typhoid.

The elected local representatives would play their role in creating awareness among masses about the benefits and importance of vaccination.

Talking to media, EPI coordinator Dr Tufail Sherani said the typhoid was a dangerous and deadly disease which caused by contaminated food and water, adding the people must get their children vaccinated for its prevention.

He said the campaign would be continued till October 15 and anti-polio drops would also be administered to the children up to five years.