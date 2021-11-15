13-days National measles-rubella campaign starts in five districts of Larkana Region

13-days National measles-rubella was started from Monday throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division upto November 27, 2021

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :13-days National measles-rubella was started from Monday throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division upto November 27, 2021.

The teams visiting door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas and stationed at Schools and Government hospital of the Five Districts to administer the vaccine of measles-rubella to the children of 9 months to 15 years. While the teams also administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the children up to age of five years during the drive.

The District Health Departments Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts have deputed more than 5000 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana region and administered the measles-rubella Vaccine (MRV) to the children.

Mobile teams visited Schools, bus stands and railway stations and also went door-to-door to vaccinated the MR to the children, in remote/far-flung areas, rural and urban areas of five districts to accomplish the task.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed the people of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts that they should come forward and co-operate with mobile and stationed teams of health department who will visit door to door for administrating anti measles-rubella vaccine to their children.