13 Dead, 1,009 Injured In 937 Accidents In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:52 PM

At least 13 people were killed and 1,009 injured in 937 in accidents in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 1,009 injured in 937 in accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 418 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 135 pedestrians and 469 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 225 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 215 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 85 victims and at third Multan with 58 accidents and 62 victims.

According to data, 774 motorcycles, 127 rickshaws, 90 cars, 48 vans, 12 passenger buses,43 trucks and 103 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

