UrduPoint.com

13 Dead, 1011 Injured In 969 RTCs In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 05:50 PM

13 dead, 1011 injured in 969 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 1,011 injured in 969 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 493 drivers, 27 underage drivers,128 pedestrians and 403 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 285 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 63 in Multan with 64 victims and third Gujranwala with 63 RTCs and 56 victims.

According to data, 848 motorcycles, 59 rickshaws, 91cars, 19 vans, seven buses, 19 trucksand120 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers i ..

Arshad Sharif laid to rest after funeral prayers in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, sa ..

DG ISPR, DG ISI presser's exposed PTI Chairman, says Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe won toss, opt to bat first against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against N ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by 56 runs against Netherlands

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 24 Pakistan Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical ..

Pak-US cooperation in agriculture sector critical for ensuring food security: Ma ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.