13 dead, 1011 injured in 969 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 1,011 injured in 969 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 493 drivers, 27 underage drivers,128 pedestrians and 403 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 285 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 63 in Multan with 64 victims and third Gujranwala with 63 RTCs and 56 victims.

According to data, 848 motorcycles, 59 rickshaws, 91cars, 19 vans, seven buses, 19 trucksand120 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.