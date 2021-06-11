UrduPoint.com
13 Dead, 1026 Injured In 940 Accidents In Punjab

Fri 11th June 2021

At least 13 people were killed and 1,026 injured in 940 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 1,026 injured in 940 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The Rescue 1122 said 390 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 154 pedestrians, and 495 passengers were among victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 240 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 236 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 75 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and third Multan with 58 accidents and 62 victims.

According to data, 792 motorcycles, 109 rickshaws, 109 cars, 38 vans, seven buses,37 trucks and 98 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.

More Stories From Pakistan

