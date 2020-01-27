UrduPoint.com
13 Dead, 1,039 Injured In 917 Road Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 06:47 PM

At least 13 people were killed and 1,039 sustained injuries in 917 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 1,039 sustained injuries in 917 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson, Rescue-1122 responded to 917 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 621 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 418 others with minor injuries were treated on the accident site by rescue medical teams.

He said the majority (65%) of accidents were caused by motorbikes. As many as 411 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 158 pedestrians and 483 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 203 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 245 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 84 victims and at third Gujranwala with 65 accidents and 69 victims.

The details reveal that 1,052 victims were affected by road crashes including 843 males and 209 females, while age group of the victims shows that 194 were under 18 years of age, 546 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 312 victims were reported above 40 years of age.

According to the data 754 motorbikes, 119 rickshaws, 90 motorcars, 30 vans, 23 passenger buses, 17 trucks and 120 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

