13 Dead, 1,042 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

March 13, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 13 persons were killed and 1,042 others injured in 1,076 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 662 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 480 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 502 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 132 pedestrians, and 521 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 274 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 289 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 84 in Gujranwala with 87 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 79 RTCs and 86 victims.

According to the data, 960 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 131 motorcars, 21 vans, seven passenger buses, 29 trucks and 106 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

