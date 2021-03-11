13 dead, 1,049 injured in 954 accidents in Punjab

At least 13 people were killed and 1,049 injured in 954 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 1,049 injured in 954 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 418 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 173 pedestrians, and 471 passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 281 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 288 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 77 in Faisalabad with 88 victims and third Multan with 64 accidents and 67 victims.

According to data, 750 motorcycles, 132 rickshaws, 117 cars, 46 vans, 14 buses, 31 trucksand 90 other types of vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.