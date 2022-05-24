UrduPoint.com

13 Dead, 1,057 Injured In 1,018 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2022

13 dead, 1,057 injured in 1,018 accidents in Punjab

At least 13 people were killed and 1,057 injured in 1,018 road accidents in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 1,057 injured in 1,018 road accidents in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Rescue 1122, 486 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 104 pedestrians, and 474 passengers were among the victims of the traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 276 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 278 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 80 Multan with 80 victims and third Faisalabad with 74 accidents and 81victims.

According to data, 783 motorcycles, 79 rickshaws, 135 cars, 23 vans, 11 buses, 29 trucksand 103 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

