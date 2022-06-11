13 dead, 1,062 injured in Punjab road accidents

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :At least 13 persons were killed and 1,062 others injured in 1,048 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 583 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 479 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 535 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 121 pedestrians and 419 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

The statistics show that 286 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 103 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 84 in Faisalabad with 94 victims and at third Gujranwala with 82 accidents and 71 victims.

According to the data, 916 motorbikes, 72 auto-rickshaws, 121 motorcars, 21 vans, 10 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 79 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

