13 dead, 1,136 injured in road accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :At least t13 persons were killed and 1,136 others injured in 1,088 road traffic crashes across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 691 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 445 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 493 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 118 pedestrians, and 538 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 267 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 247 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 84 victims, and at the third 62 accidents in Multan with 63 victims.

According to the data, 930 motorbikes, 114 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 46 vans, 10 passenger buses, 36 trucks and 140 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.