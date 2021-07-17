UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Dead, 1,136 Injured In Road Accidents Across Punjab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 08:03 PM

13 dead, 1,136 injured in road accidents across Punjab

At least t13 persons were killed and 1,136 others injured in 1,088 road traffic crashes across Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :At least t13 persons were killed and 1,136 others injured in 1,088 road traffic crashes across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 691 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 445 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 493 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 118 pedestrians, and 538 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 267 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 247 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 84 victims, and at the third 62 accidents in Multan with 63 victims.

According to the data, 930 motorbikes, 114 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 46 vans, 10 passenger buses, 36 trucks and 140 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan reopens border for Afghans ahead of Eid u ..

3 minutes ago

Anushka with Kohli obliges fan with a picture

7 minutes ago

PM Imran pays homage to Imam Bukhari in Samarkand

10 minutes ago

Shafqat Mahmood participates in World Heritage Com ..

3 minutes ago

Protesters Rally Against COVID-19 Passes in Paris ..

3 minutes ago

Liaquat University Hospital declares emergency in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.