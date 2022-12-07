13 dead, 1,147 injured in 1,110 accidents in Punjab

At least 13 people were killed and 1,147 injured in 1,110 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours Out of this 622 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 1,147 injured in 1,110 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours Out of this 622 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 525 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams said spokesperson for Rescue 1122 on Wednesday.

Further, the analysis showed that 564 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 150 pedestrians, and 446 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 284 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 302 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 76 victims and at third Multan 58 with 60 victims.

According to the data 919 motorbikes, 89 auto-rickshaws, 116 motorcars, 28 vans, eight passenger buses, 37 trucks and 106 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.