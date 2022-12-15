UrduPoint.com

13 Dead, 1,158 Injured In 1,103 Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 04:30 PM

13 dead, 1,158 injured in 1,103 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 1,158 injured in 1,103 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 582 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 131 pedestrians and 458 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 254 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 279 people, placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 98 Faisalabad with 103 victims and third Multan with 72 accidents and 72 victims.

According to data, 966 motorcycles, 85 rickshaws, 116 cars, 19 vans, eightbuses, 25 trucks and 101 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Pro ..

PITB- PMI Organise ‘Life Changing Skills for Project Excellence’ Event

10 minutes ago
 FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for floo ..

FM thanks UN for solidarity with Pakistan for flood-hit areas

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: M ..

Imran Khan making desperate attempts to get NRO: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Pun ..

President Arif Alvi to grace PITB’s event ‘Punjab 3.0’ tomorrow (Friday- D ..

3 hours ago
 President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet to ..

President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

4 hours ago
 President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Wazir ..

President, PM condemn suicide blast in North Waziristan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.