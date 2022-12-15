13 dead, 1,158 injured in 1,103 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 13 people were killed and 1,158 injured in 1,103 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Rescue 1122, 582 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 131 pedestrians and 458 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 254 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 279 people, placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 98 Faisalabad with 103 victims and third Multan with 72 accidents and 72 victims.

According to data, 966 motorcycles, 85 rickshaws, 116 cars, 19 vans, eightbuses, 25 trucks and 101 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in theaccidents.